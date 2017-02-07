VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Jake Gyllenhaal makes his musical Broadway debut in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George, set to begin previews at the historic Hudson Theatre on February 11, and officially opening February 23rd. Today, the actor turned to Facebook to share rehearsal footage from the production. Check out the video below, created and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("True Detective", Beasts of No Nation).

Sunday in the Park with George will run for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Directed by Sarna Lapine, the show will play through Sunday, April 23rd. Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (in his Broadway musical debut) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will be joined by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Marie Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder, Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Julie Foldesi, and Andrew Kober.



Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

