VIDEO: Former Annies Reunite for 40th Anniversary

She's the little redhead everyone knows, and she has launched the career of more than a few actresses. CBS Sunday Morning got an inside look at the reunion planned by former Annies on the 40th anniversary of the orphan's debut. Check out the video featuring Kristen Vigard, Andrea McArdle, Shelley Bruce, Sarah Jessica Parker, Allison Smith and Alyson Kirk.

Based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie, the musical charts the journey of Annie as she goes from forgotten orphan to daughter of a billionaire. Set in 1930's New York, during the Great Depression, Annie and her fellow orphans are forced to live a life of misery in the drunken Miss Hannigan's demanding orphanage.



Annie's luck soon changes when she is picked to spend Christmas with the known billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. As Warbucks and his employees begin to fall in love with the feisty young girl, Miss Hannigan and her cronies hatch a plan to snatch her away and get some fortune of their own.





