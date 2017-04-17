VIDEO: Betty Buckley, Billy Porter Chat New Albums on BUILD Series

The BUILD Series welcomed Tony Award winner Betty Buckley and Tony & Grammy Award winner Billy Porter last week to talk about their new albums, "Story Songs" and "Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers," respectively. Watch clips from the interview below!

Best known by fans for her performance in CATS, Buckley is now also relishing a hit movie and a powerful new live double album, "Story Songs," which she introduced on set at the BUILD Studio. Through an immersive live and unedited experience, audience members were able to get a sense of Buckley's diverse artistic leanings and also hear her thoughts on balancing a career in New York while living in Texas, Howard DaSilva's tribute song and more.

Before embarking on a career as a pop vocalist, Billy Porter built a significant reputation as a theatrical singer in Broadway productions such as GREASE, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, most notably KINKY BOOTS, for which he received a Tony for his groundbreaking performance as "Lola."

He just released his fourth studio album, "Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers," which reimagines classic Broadway songs with a contemporary kick, and he gave BUILD Series audience members an inside look! Billy also hosted his album release party at the BUILD Studio immediately following his on-stage conversation.





















































Related Articles