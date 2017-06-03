VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 8: Alex Lacamoire Brings the Sounds of the Washington Heights to Midtown

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Two-time Tony Award winner, Alex Lacamoire is up for Best Orchestrations once again this year for his work on the tear-jerking favorite, Dear Evan Hansen, but his first trip to the big show came in 2008 when his Latin and hip hop flavored orchestrations floored the crowd as an energetic young cast performed a medley of songs from In the Heights.

Best known as the orchestral brain behind last year's big winner, Hamilton, Lacamoire's nuanced orchestrations brought all the sounds of Washington Heights right to the stage of Radio City Music Hall and into televisions across the globe.

Hear all of A.Lac's work from the 2008 Tony winner here!

