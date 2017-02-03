Up on the Marquee: ANASTASIA Gets Installed!

ANASTASIA will begin previews on March 23, 2017 and open on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Starring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil, the musical features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, original score by Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Marquee installation for the new Broadway Musical "Anastasia" starring

Marquee installation for the new Broadway Musical "Anastasia" starring Ramin Karimloo Christy Altomare , and Derek Klena at the Broadhurst Theatre on February 3, 2017 in New York City.

