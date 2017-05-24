UPDATE: Santino Fontana Tapped to Lead Development Reading for New Musical Comedy TOOTSIE Set for This June

UPDATE: BWW has learned today that Santino Fontana will take on the lead role of Michael Dorsey in the development reading of TOOTSIE. The role was originally portrayed by Dustin Hoffman, who earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal. Fontana most recently appeared on Broadway in 2014's ACT ONE. His other Broadway credits include RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST and A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE.

5/23: BWW has learned that a development reading is planned for the new musical comedy TOOTSIE. Westfield Productions's Scott Sanders and Carol Fineman will present the invitation-only event on Thursday, June 8 at 2 PM at New 42 Studios.

Based on the 1982 comedy, the project will feature music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Robert Horn, and direction by Scott Ellis. As BWW reported in January, the show is reportedly aiming for a 2018 Broadway debut.

TOOTSIE, which was the second-highest-grossing movie the year it debuted (after E.T.), centers on a talented but difficult-to-work-with star who takes on a new identity as a woman to land a job.

Directed by Sydney Pollack, the movie also featured Bill Murray, Jessica Lange and Geena Davis (in her acting debut). It was nominated for ten Academy Awards; Lange won for Best Supporting Actress. TOOTSIE was preserved in the National Film Registry in 1998 due to its cultural significance.

The film's theme song "It Might Be You" - performed by Stephen Bishop and written by Dave Grusin and Alan and Marilyn Bergman - became a Top 40 hit in the U.S. It is believed that the tune will be featured in the stage version.

