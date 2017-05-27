Tracy Letts Says Broadway Bound Play THE MINUTES is Not About Trump, But is Politically Aware

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tracy Letts spoke about his play THE MINUTES which will take its place on Broadway next year. Letts describes it as an examination of personal history and how "history sometimes is in the eye of the beholder."

Letts says the political climate had some effect on his writing process, but that when it came down to it, he sequestered himself. "I was maybe three quarters through writing the play when the election occurred," he says "and I actually had to keep my blinders on in order to finish the play the way I had set out to finish it." He continued to address the current administration saying, "the play is not about Donald Trump. However, I do think it speaks to political process and our sense of history."

The Minutes, Tracy Letts's scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power, the writer who brought you August: Osage County exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely-held American narratives while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history's losers.

Tracy Letts is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright, actor and Steppenwolf ensemble member. He is the author of the plays Linda Vista (running March 30 - May 21, 2017), Mary Page Marlowe, The Scavenger's Daughter, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award), Man from Nebraska (Pulitzer Prize finalist), Bug and Killer Joe. Also an actor, he received the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. TV and film credits include Lady Bird, The Lovers, Christine, Elvis and Nixon, The Big Short, HBO's "Divorce" and two seasons as Sen. Lockhart on Showtime's "Homeland."

Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes will premiere at Steppenwolf and then move directly to Broadway in Spring 2018. Remaining casting TBA. The Minutes will mark the seventh play by Letts that will premiere at Steppenwolf.

To read more, visit THR here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

