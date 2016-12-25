Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 12/24-12/25/2016
Update: Debbie Reynolds Tweets Carrie Fisher in 'Stable Condition'; Thanks for Prayers
by BWW News Desk - December 25, 2016
A new tweet by her mother, Debbie Reynolds updates fans noting 'Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.' (more...)
VIDEO: New Extended TV Spot for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!
by Stage Tube - December 25, 2016
A new extended TV spot trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was unveiled today as a Christmas gift for fans - check it out below! (more...)
HAIR to Celebrate 50th Anniversary 1/21 with Free Event Featuring Original Cast Members, Stories & Songs
by BWW News Desk - December 25, 2016
The New York Times was first to report that celebratory plans have been set for the groundbreaking musical HAIR's 50th Anniversary which will take place on January 21, 2017 at La MaMa. The event will include original cast members (Natalie Mosco; Allan Nicholls; the Rev. Marjorie Lipari; and Dale Soules), Andre De Shields, the show's creators Galt MacDermot and James Rado and more. (more...)
Jim Caruso's 12 Days of Christmas... All Is Calm and Bright with Cynthia Erivo
by Jim Caruso - December 25, 2016
I will end my Twelve Days of Christmas clips with this performance by one of our newest Broadway stars, Cynthia Erivo. Thanks to YouTube, I was blown away by her extraordinary gifts long before she made her Broadway debut in Color Purple. Her welcome addition to the local scene has been like a shot of adrenaline - the word "powerhouse" can only scratch the surface when describing Cynthia. We shared a memorable evening together in the audience of a Barbra Streisand concert, where her entrance caused almost as much happy chaos as did Ms. Streisand's! Cynthia Erivo is the real deal, and this clip shows you why. The miracle of her singing voice is only matched by her laser-beam focus, and this simple performance of one of the most reverent songs ever written seems to be a prayer for a world gone slightly mad. I wish you all a happy holiday. Whatever you celebrate, may it be joyous and filled with music, hope and laughter! (more...)
STAGE TUBE: Happy Holidays from ALADDIN's Andrew Cao
by Stage Tube - December 25, 2016
Cuteness explosion! Check out this delightful video from ALADDIN ensemble member Andrew Cao and his family. (more...)
BWW TV Exclusive: The Broadway Sessions All-Star Holiday Show
by Ben Cameron - December 25, 2016
We here at Broadway Sessions went all out to celebrate this holiday season with our annual All Star Holiday Show Spectacular. Be prepared for kids, puppets, balloons, famous drag queens and so much more. Starring Paige Davis (Chicago), Jinkx Monsoon and Alaska (RuPaul's Drag Race), Frankie James Grande (Rock of Ages), Charl Brown (Motown), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton), Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple), Leslie Becker (Amazing Grace), Aaron Young (Fiddler on the Roof), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis, Nerds), Gaelen Gilliland (Honeymoon in Vegas), Adinah Alexander (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (The Lion King), Matthew Marks (Book of Mormon), Molly Tynes (Pippin), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Devin Ilaw (Les Mis), Zurin Villanueva and CK Edwards (Shuffle Along) the kids from Matilda, Imari Hardon and the cast of Avenue Q. And of course, our signature 12 Days of Christmas! (more...)
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Remembers the Legends We Lost in 2016 with Kevin Daly
by Behind the Curtain - December 25, 2016
On this very special episode of Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, Rob and Kevin take a look back at some of the great artists who made their final exit in 2016. From FOLLIES' John McMartin to FANNY's Florence Henderson to THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Charmian Carr, Behind the Curtain celebrates their lives and legacies. Joining Rob and Kevin is 'Theatre Aficionado's' Kevin Daly, who adds his own insights into the passings of 2016. (more...)
Exclusive Photo Coverage: THE COLOR PURPLE Gets Ready for Christmas with Carols For A Cure
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - December 25, 2016
The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure' is the latest compilation album that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure' pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the 'repeat' button over and over again. (more...)
BWW's On This Day - December 25, 2016
by - December 25, 2016
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)