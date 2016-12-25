Update: Debbie Reynolds Tweets Carrie Fisher in 'Stable Condition'; Thanks for Prayers

According to multiple published sources and first reported by TMZ, Carrie Fisher was rushed to the hospital on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

A new tweet by her mother, Debbie Reynolds updates fans noting "Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."

Previous updates from the Associated Press this weekend noted that Fisher is receiving treatment in an intensive-care unit and that her condition remains unknown.

An award-winning actress and bestselling author, Carrie Fisher is a true cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking, was filmed for HBO and received an Emmy Award nomination, while her award-winning bestselling novel, Postcards from the Edge, was made into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.

Her appearance on 30 Rock was nominated for an Emmy Award and she can also be seen in the critically acclaimed Amazon series Catastrophe.

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016



