Exclusive Photo Coverage: THE COLOR PURPLE Gets Ready for Christmas with Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" is the latest compilation album that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each Production Company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of The Color Purple as they laid down their track- "O Come, O Come Emmanuel." Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!

You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals and is available now at participating Broadway Shows through December 4th, and for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and at www.itunes.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Kevin Mambo



Carla R. Stewart



Bre Jackson



Lawrence Clayton



Kyle Scatliffe



Isaiah Johnson



Akron Watson



Carla R. Stewart and Bre Jackson



Alvin Hough, Jr. (Musical Director)



Carla R. Stewart and Bre Jackson



Kevin Mambo, Isaiah Johnson, Akron Watson, Lawrence Clayton and Kyle Scatliffe



Kyle Scatliffe



Alvin Hough, Jr.



Kyle Scatliffe



Bre Jackson



Cast Members from Matilda and The Color Purple record the same day



Alvin Hough, Jr.



Alexandra Eckhardt (Bass) and Sean Driscoll (Guitar)



Grant Braddock (Percussian)