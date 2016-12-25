Jim Caruso's 12 Days of Christmas... All Is Calm and Bright with Cynthia Erivo

HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN
I will end my Twelve Days of Christmas clips with this performance by one of our newest Broadway stars, Cynthia Erivo. Thanks to YouTube, I was blown away by her extraordinary gifts long before she made her Broadway debut in Color Purple. Her welcome addition to the local scene has been like a shot of adrenaline - the word "powerhouse" can only scratch the surface when describing Cynthia. We shared a memorable evening together in the audience of a Barbra Streisand concert, where her entrance caused almost as much happy chaos as did Ms. Streisand's! Cynthia Erivo is the real deal, and this clip shows you why. The miracle of her singing voice is only matched by her laser-beam focus, and this simple performance of one of the most reverent songs ever written seems to be a prayer for a world gone slightly mad. I wish you all a happy holiday. Whatever you celebrate, may it be joyous and filled with music, hope and laughter!

Jim Caruso's 12 Days of Christmas... All Is Calm and Bright with Cynthia ErivoJim Caruso made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning Liza's At The Palace!, singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards for his nightclub appearances, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, performed with Rosemary Clooney in a celebration of Bing Crosby, and sang songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For the past fourteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Town Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the globe. He also produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series and has a weekly segment on Legends Radio 100.3 FM called "A New York Minute with Jim Caruso." As a crooner, he performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. His two cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online.

Over the next few weeks, you can catch Jim hosting Cast Party every Monday at Birdland, and singing at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel every Sunday. He'll be joining his pals KLea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch in "A Swinging Christmas" at The Long Center in Austin, and for the seventh year in a row at Birdland during Christmas week.
