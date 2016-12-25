ALADDIN
STAGE TUBE: Happy Holidays from ALADDIN's Andrew Cao

Dec. 25, 2016  

Cuteness explosion! Check out this delightful video from ALADDIN ensemble member Andrew Cao and his family. Happily holidays from them and from all of us here as well!

?Andrew Cao's ALADDIN roles include Henchman, Ensemble and Understudy for Omar, and Iago. His other Broadway credits including ANYTHING GOES and NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT. Regionally, he's starred in WEST SIDE STORY as (Bernardo) at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

