Tony Winner Michael Aronov to Guest Star on NBC's THE BLACKLIST

BWW has learned that the first episode of season 5 of NBC's THE BLACKLIST will feature Michael Aronov, who won this year's Tony Award for OSLO as Featured Actor in a Play, and Aida Turturro, the twice Emmy-nominated actress for her role on "The Sopranos," in recurring guest star roles.



Aronov plays Smokey Putnam, an expert in the art and Science of logistics who once managed the travel arrangements of a magnificent, yet unusual, business, but has since fallen on hard times, currently on the run accused of embezzling over $2 million.

Turturro plays Hawkins, the brilliant accountant for an unusual business who has saved her own skin by cutting a deal with the Feds against a former business partner she absolutely loathes.



"The Blacklist" returns for its 5th season on Wednesday, September 27th at 8pm on NBC.

In addition to OSLO, Michael Aronov has appeared on Broadway in the 2012 revival of GOLDEN BOY. His TV credits include guest star appearances on CBS' MADAM SECRETARY and FX's THE AMERICANS.

Photo credit: Lisa Keating

