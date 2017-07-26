Tony-Nominee Liesl Tommy to Direct Episode of Hit OWN TV Series QUEEN SUGAR

It was announced today that Tony-nominated director Liesl Tommy (ECLIPSED) has joined the directing team of Oprah Winfrey & Ava Duvernay's groundbreaking OWN TV series QUEEN SUGAR. Liesl will direct Episode 13 of the current second season of the show, which was just picked up for a third season.

Tommy is an award-winning director. QUEEN SUGAR marks the beginning of her upcoming film and television directing projects. Her recent Broadway production of Danai Gurira's play ECLIPSED starring Lupita Nyong'o garnered 6 Tony nominations including Best Play. She made history as the first woman of color ever to be nominated for a Tony for Best Director of a Play.

Liesl also recently developed and directed FROZEN LIVE, the multi-media theatrical extravaganza adaptation of the Disney film for the 2000 seat Hyperion Theater in Disneyland. She has built her career defying expectations by directing numerous award-winning productions of Shakespeare, musicals and original material. She was born and raised in Cape Town, South AFRICA and now makes her home in Harlem, NYC.

Photo courtesy of DKC/O&M

