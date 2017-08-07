Tony Nominee Carrie Coon Makes Television Critics Association Awards History

The Television Critics Association (TCA) recognized the top programs and actors from the 2016-2017 television season tonight at its 33RD Annual TCA Awards presentation. The prestigious organization's event was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel, hosted by EMMY® and TONY®-winning entertainer Kristin Chenoweth.



The results were determined from votes cast by the TCA's membership, comprised of more than 220 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada. The winners represent a diverse lineup of series and stars in 12 distinct categories, putting the spotlight on the absolute best in comedy, drama, reality, miniseries, news, and youth programming.

For the second year in a row, FX emerged as one of the evening's biggest winners. The network snagged a TCA-leading three awards thanks to its dynamic new series ATLANTA, which earned Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and scored an Individual Achievement In Comedy Award for series star and creator Donald Glover. Rounding out the network's big night was an Individual Achievement In Drama Award for Carrie Coon, who made TCA awards history by being recognized for two separate performances. Coon was recognized for her standout roles as the tech-challenged police chief Gloria Burgle on FX's twisting crime caper FARGO and playing the emotionally resilient Nora Durst on HBO's spiritually-rich drama series THE LEFTOVERS. Coon, who garnered a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRIGINIA WOOLF?, will soon return to the stage in New York Theatre Workshop's recently announced production of MARY JANE, premiering September 6th.

Hulu earned its first TCA awards on the strength of its freshman dystopian thriller THE HANDMAID'S TALE, which took home top honors for Program Of The Year and Outstanding Achievement In Drama; as well as ABC's heartwarming family comedy SPEECHLESS, which won in the category of Outstanding Achievement In Youth for its unique family dynamic and strong, heartfelt storylines.



Additionally, NBC's beloved interpersonal drama THIS IS US was recognized as the season's Outstanding New Program; HBO's star-studded suburban murder mystery BIG LITTLE LIES came away with the award for Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, and Specials; A&E's investigative true-life series LEAH REMINI: SCIENTOLOGY AND THE AFTERMATH received the award for Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming; and ESPN's provocative five-part documentary event O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA nabbed Outstanding Achievement In News and Information.



The TCA also bestowed a Heritage Award upon NBC's revolutionary sitcom SEINFELD, which redefined the genre with its relatable characters, instantly quotable dialogue and hilarious spin on everyday life over its nine-season run. Influential documentarian Ken Burns was presented with the Career Achievement Award celebrating his legacy, which includes illuminating TCA Award-winning projects as varied as THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE, THE WAR, JAZZ, BASEBALL and the 1990-1991 Program of the Year THE CIVIL WAR. Burns' next project, PBS' THE VIETNAM WAR, premieres this fall.



"This was one of the most diverse seasons in recent memory, offering a wide range of programming that truly had a little something for everyone," said Amber Dowling, TCA President. "It also treated us to some incredible performances and eclectic plotlines that challenged us, moved us, and thrilled us, reinvigorating the television landscape with bold and innovative subjects that we had rarely seen before."



2017 TCA Award recipients are as follows:



Individual Achievement in Drama: Carrie Coon (THE LEFTOVERS & FARGO, HBO & FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Donald Glover (ATLANTA, FX)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: LEAH REMINI: SCIENTOLOGY AND THE AFTERMATH (A&E)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: SPEECHLESS (ABC)

Outstanding New Program: THIS IS US (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials: BIG LITTLE LIES (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: THE HANDMAID'S TALE (Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: ATLANTA (FX)

Program of the Year: THE HANDMAID'S TALE (Hulu)

Career Achievement Award: Ken Burns

Heritage Award: SEINFELD (NBC)



ABOUT THE TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION The Television Critics Association (TCA) represents more than 200 professional journalists who cover television for publications across the United States and Canada. The members reach tens of millions of consumers each week, and are considered experts within the industry, representing their employers as moderators, panelists, radio/TV guests and more. The prestigious organization honors outstanding achievements in television and enduring contributions to the medium's heritage through the TCA Awards each year. This year's TCA Awards are the organization's 33rd anniversary. For additional information about the TCA, visit www.tvcritics.org; Facebook; and Twitter. To follow the Summer TCA on twitter, follow tweets with the hashtag #TCA17.

