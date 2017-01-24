Todays Top Stories

Jan. 24, 2017  
1) Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Denzel Washington Among 2017 OSCAR Nominees!
by Caryn Robbins - January 24, 2017

This morning, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe will join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 89th Oscars Nominations (more...)

2) Follow Oscar Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda's Road to a Possible EGOT!
by Caryn Robbins - January 24, 2017

Should the multi-award winner win the Oscar on February 26th, he will join a very select group of artists who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. (more...)

3) LA LA LAND Tops 89th Annual OSCAR Nominations; Full List!
by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2017

This morning, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe will join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 89th Oscars Nominations (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief January 24th, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed and More!
by Jessica Khan - January 24, 2017

Today's big news: RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA begins previews Off-Broadway, and HELLO, JERRY! celebrates Jerry Herman at York Theatre Company! (more...)

5) VIDEO: THE PRESENT's Cate Blanchett Shows Off Her Broadway Belching Skills on 'Tonight'
by TV News Desk - January 24, 2017

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Cate Blanchett chatted with Jimmy about living in New York City and making her Broadway debut in THE PRESENT. (more...)


