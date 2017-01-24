BWW Morning Brief January 24th, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed and More!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!
TOP STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED
1)
New Petition Surfaces to Preserve National Endowment of the Arts
As BWW reported last week, the Trump Administration plans to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years. Along with significant cuts to the departments of Commerce and Energy, Transportation, Justice and State, the administration also plans to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities entirely. (more...)
Just in - the complete cast and creative team for Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George has been announced. (more...)
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Big Love) will make her Los Angeles stage debut as Marianne in Constellations. The play, which was a critical hit when it opened on Broadway in 2015, is written by Nick Payne and directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Geffen Playhouse's Guards at the Taj). (more...)
Darren Criss will reunite with his former GLEE co-stars Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist in the highly anticipated two-part FLASH/SUPERGIRL musical crossover episode (more...)
Audiences will get to know the next chapter of BRIGHT STAR's story on the road this season. Producer Joey Parnes announced today that the new musical from 2016 Tony Award nominees Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, will launch a national tour in 2017-2018 season. (more...)
TODAY'S CALL SHEET: RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA begins previews Off-Broadway, and HELLO, JERRY! celebrates Jerry Herman at York Theatre Company! BWW Exclusive: Check out the first 2017 episode of BWW's SOME LIKE IT POP podcast, counting down Matt & Jenn's Top 16 TV shows and movies of 2016! #GivingTuesday: We learned today that HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon will don bowling shoes for Paul Rudd's all-star Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) benefit next month! Set Your DVR... for the 2017 Oscar nominations! BWW will be bringing you live coverage - find out which of your favorite theatre stars received a nod. What we're geeking out over: That LA LA LAND's Emma Stone wants to return to the stage in a play! Social Butterfly: Onstage or on Twitter, Jackie Hoffman makes us laugh! Rode the elevator in my building with cute guy who saw Addams family and On the Town. I rode the elevator of validation See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2017
2) Brooks Ashmanskas, Phillip Boykin, Robert Sean Leonard, Ruthie Ann Miles and More Join SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE on Broadway; Cast Complete!
by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2017
3) ONCE UPON A TIME's Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in CONSTELLATIONS at Geffen Playhouse
by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2017
4) GLEE Stars Unite! Darren Criss to Guest on FLASH/SUPERGIRL Musical Episode!
by Caryn Robbins - January 23, 2017
5) Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR Will Write Next Chapter on the Road in 2017-18
by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2017
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!