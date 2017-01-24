BWW Morning Brief January 24th, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed and More!

by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2017

As BWW reported last week, the Trump Administration plans to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years. Along with significant cuts to the departments of Commerce and Energy, Transportation, Justice and State, the administration also plans to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities entirely. (more...)

Just in - the complete cast and creative team for Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George has been announced. (more...)

The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Big Love) will make her Los Angeles stage debut as Marianne in Constellations. The play, which was a critical hit when it opened on Broadway in 2015, is written by Nick Payne and directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Geffen Playhouse's Guards at the Taj). (more...)

Darren Criss will reunite with his former GLEE co-stars Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist in the highly anticipated two-part FLASH/SUPERGIRL musical crossover episode (more...)

Audiences will get to know the next chapter of BRIGHT STAR's story on the road this season. Producer Joey Parnes announced today that the new musical from 2016 Tony Award nominees Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, will launch a national tour in 2017-2018 season. (more...)

TODAY'S CALL SHEET: RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA begins previews Off-Broadway, and HELLO, JERRY! celebrates Jerry Herman at York Theatre Company!