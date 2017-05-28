Timeline: A Look Back On The Career of Andy Karl

GROUNDHOG DAY
May. 28, 2017  

BroadwayWorld has put together an interactive timeline of the career of Andy Karl! Check out photos, videos, and more from his early days in CATS on Tour to his star turn in GROUNDHOG DAY!

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.


