Theater Talk: OSLO Nominees Arrive and DEAR EVAN HANSEN Creatives Return!

This week's guests include Oslo playwright J.T. Rogers, director Bartlett Sher, and actors Jennifer Ehle and Jefferson Mays, who portray real-life Norwegian diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen. All the members of our panel are 2017 Tony nominees for Oslo, which received a total of 7 Tony Award nominations.



Next, Dear Evan Hansen librettist Steven Levenson and composer/lyricists Benj Pasek & Justin Paul return to our piano to discuss more of their work. Pasek & Paul perform songs including "Sincerely, Me" from Dear Evan Hansen, "Some Kinda Time" from their score for the musical Dogfight, and "City of Stars," their Academy Award-winning song from the film La La Land.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel, Broadway columnist for the New York Post, the acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Related Articles