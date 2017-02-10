The Titular Grey Gardens Home is on the Market

According to Newsday.com, Grey Gardens, the famed East Hampton home once belonging to the relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has hit the market for the first time since 1979.

The house is listed for $19.995 million and is approximately 6,000 square feet. The house came to prominence in 1975 when it was featured in a documentary as the rundown home of Onassis' aunt Edith Bouvier Beale (Big Edit) and her cousin Edith Beale (Little Edie), who lived in squalor. The documentary inspired an Emmy-award winning movie in 2009, starring Jessica Lange and Drew Barrymore. It later inspired a Broadway musical.

The home was purchased by the Bouvier Beales in the 1920s before falling into disrepair. The home was sold to Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his wife Sally Quinn in 1979 following Big Edie's death. Bradlee and Quinn restored the home and spent every August there until Bradlee died in 2014.

Built in 1897, the home features seven bathrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms. It is on 1.7 acres of property which include a pool and tennis court. It is situated 100 yards from the ocean.

In October 2016, the home was listed as a yearly rental, excluding the month of August, for $175,000. However, after Bradlee's death, the decision was made to put it on the market.

"[Quinn] said that recently, it just didn't feel the same without him and it was just time to let it go," said Michael Schultz of The Corcoran Group.

