The Maxamoo Podcast Reviews 3/FIFTHS, SOJOURNERS, HER PORTMANTEAU, and WORLD BUILDERS

May. 17, 2017  

Diep, Lindsay and new contributor PennyMaria from To See or Not To See discuss four new productions beyond Broadway in New York City:

3/Fifths by James Scruggs at 3-Legged Dog (1:20)

Sojourners by Mfoniso Udofia at New York Theatre Workshop (28:36)

Her Portmanteau by Mfoniso Udofia at New York Theatre Workshop (41:00)

World Builders, a love story by Johnna Adams from Flux Theatre Ensemble (51:35)

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

The best way to stay up-to-date about New York City theater is to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through our podcast programing, including roundtable discussions on Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast and artist interviews on the Playwrights & Performers Podcast.


