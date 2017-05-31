The Maxamoo Podcast Discusses Festivals, Premieres, and Wacky Originals in their June Preview Episode

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Ben, PennyMaria, and Lindsay discuss what we're looking forward to at the theater beyond Broadway this month. We revisit annual summer favorites like ANT Fest at Ars Nova and Second Stage Uptown plus world premieres, immersive theater, a couple of wacky originals, and new shows on urgent social topics.

Summerworks 2017 from Clubbed Thumb at The Wild Project

Ghost Light from Third Rail Projects at the Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center

Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs at Playwrights Horizons

ANT Fest at Ars Nova

Raw Bacon from Poland by Christina Masciotti at Abrons Art Center

Master by W. David Hancock in collaboration with visual artist Wardell Milan from The Foundry Theatre

Somebody's Daughter by Chisa Hutchinson at Second Stage Uptown

Say Something Bunny! by Alison S. M. Kobayashi at UNDO Project Space

STREEPSHOW! by Jay Stull at The Connelly Theater

Cost of Living by Martyna Majok at MTC

Kill Move Paradise by James Ijames at The National Black Theater

