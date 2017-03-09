The Drama League to Honor Bill Berloni and Michael Greif and 83rd Annual Awards Ceremony Set for 5/19

The Drama League (Executive Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks) will honor two outstanding stage luminaries at this year's 83RD Annual Drama League Awards, set for Friday afternoon, May 19, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway).

The 2017 recipients are: Bill Berloni will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award; Tony® Award-nominee Michael Greif , represented this season on Broadway by Dear Evan Hansen and War Paint, will receive The Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. A third honoree for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater will be announced shortly.

These Special Recognition Honors are in addition to the five competitive categories. The 2017 Drama League Nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award will be announced on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardi's (234 West 44thStreet), and will be streamed live via BroadwayWorld.com . The Nominee Announcement will be hosted by Resolution Life, the proud Lead Season Sponsor of The Drama League and supporter of the arts.

The 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony and Luncheon includes a nominees cocktail reception, luncheon, and awards presentation and will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in the Broadway Ballroom (1535 Broadway) on Friday, May 19, 2017 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Resolution Life is the proud Lead Season Sponsor of The Drama League. MAC Cosmetics is the Official Makeup Partner of The Drama League. The Drama League Awards Chairpersons are Bonnie Comley and Jano Herbosch

For more information about the Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org

