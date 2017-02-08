TONY Helmer Glenn Weiss Returns to Direct 89th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS

Deadline reports that Academy Award producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd have announced that Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 89th annual OSCARS for the second straight year. "As a veteran director of live television, Glenn has mastered both the technical and creative nuances that make for a dynamic, 'in the moment' viewing experience," De Luca and Todd said in a statement. "We could not be more thrilled to be working with him."



In an Academy interview, Weiss shared: "What makes an awards show such a roller coaster for the viewers?, and especially for me as a director?, is the intangible, the unknown. ... My take on directing - and life - is that if you're smart enough to listen to those around you, you'll look really good."



ABC will air the Oscars live on February 26 live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel serves as host.

Glenn Weiss and the directing team of the 70th Annual Tony Awards, recently won a Director's Guild Award in the category of Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports-Specials. The trophy marked Weiss' seventh DGA Award. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety six times - in 2007, 2010, 2011 2012, 2013 and 2015 - all for his work on the Tony Awards. He was previously nominated in this category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2017, all for the Tony Awards. Weiss has also won 11 Emmy Awards for his work on the Tony Awards.

Photo courtesy of Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA

