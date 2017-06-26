Social: Broadway Comes Out In Support for Lin-Manuel's #Ham4All Fundraising Contest

Lin-Manuel Miranda is raising money for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition via Prizeo with this #Ham4All social challenge. You can be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA, the after party, a meet and greet with Lin, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation. Check out the note from Lin-Manuel below, and some videos of your Broadway faves participating below!

Hamilton has crisscrossed the country-New York, Chicago, San Francisco. Next stop... Los Angeles! I'm thrilled to be back again with another great Hamilton experience, this time benefiting a cause that's not only at the heart of Hamilton but particularly close to me-immigration. I'm raising money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which is comprised of 12 amazing organizations (for more, see below).

For only a $10 donation, you'll be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition, you and a friend will attend what I promise will be a star-studded after-party. We'll also make sure we connect and snap a photo together. And don't worry about airfare or hotel - we'll cover that, too.

You can win with just a $10 donation. But if you want to donate more, you'll get extra entries, some cool Hamilton goodies, and more. It's my way of saying thank you for supporting the important work of the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is part of the Hispanic Federation 501(c)(3), the nation's premier Latino non-profit organization. Launched in 2017, the coalition is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns. Coalition members include: ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service), Alianza America, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Immigration Equality, FANM, Inc./Haitian Women of Miami, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), LULAC Institute, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and United We Dream.



The Hispanic Federation works locally and nationally to empower millions of Latino children, youth, and families through three essential service pillars: increasing the capacity of Hispanic grassroots organizations, advocating for social justice, and providing direct programs that transform communities.

Check out the full contest details here!

