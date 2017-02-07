STAGE TUBE: Watch Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Sing from WAR PAINT!

Just last month, Works & Process at the Guggenheim offered a behind-the-scenes look at War Paint, the new musical by librettist Doug Wright, composer Scott Frankel, lyricist Michael Korie, and director Michael Greif in advance of the Broadway opening on April 6, 2017. Two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star as America's first major female entrepreneurs and relentless and legendary rivals, Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden. LuPone and Ebersole joined the creative team for a moderated discussion and performance excerpts with moderator Amy Fine Collins, Vanity Fair special correspondent.

WAR PAINT tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

Watch the full discussion and sneak peek performances below!

