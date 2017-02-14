ALADDIN
STAGE TUBE: New Yorkers Celebrate Valentines Day with a Classic ALADDIN Tune

Feb. 14, 2017  

On this romantic of days, ordinary New Yorkers are celebrating love with the most romantic of Disney songs. Celebrate Valentine's Day below with "A Whole New World."

Disney's Aladdin is currently playing at New York's New Amsterdam Theatre. The beloved story is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this bold new musical. With just one rub of a magic lamp, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exotic world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. It's an unforgettable experience that includes all the cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning score and more written especially for Broadway.

