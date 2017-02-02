STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON's Jon Rua Shows the Evolution of New York Dance in Short Film 'LoveFound'

Original HAMILTON star Jon Rua has unveiled his new dance film, described as "a love letter to HAMILTON," showcasing the evolution of New York Dance. Watch it below!

In the Kickstarter description of the project, Rua writes: "I have discovered that my journey is to develop my own world of artistic expression. A world uniting the mediums & styles that have inspired me as I've developed as an Artist. With this, I can inspire others to raise the voice of their generation."

He continues: "This Short Dance Film stories what the mind goes through when a love is unfulfilled. It's a film that celebrates Hiphop & Funk dance with innovative music, triggering human emotion, not just entertainment and performance alone. Giving a platform for New York Dance Artists to use their talents and share their work outside of the Live setting. Raising awareness and encouraging the creation of new dance film content."

Jon Rua is an actor, singer, and choreographer. Born to a family of Colombian immigrants, he was most recently part of the original cast of Broadway's mega-hit Hamilton. Other Broadway credits include Hands on a Hardbody and In the Heights. As an actor, he has also appeared Off-Broadway in Hamilton (The Public Theater), Kung Fu (Signature Theater), Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, and Damn Yankees (Encores! series). As a choreographer, he has contributed to Broadway's Hamilton, On Your Feet, Bring It On: The Musical, Hands on a Hardbody, In the Heights, and NYCC's The Wiz. He is a creative consultant on Spongebob the Musical.

