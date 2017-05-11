Rosie O'Donnell Responds To Trump's Cheeky Quote Tweet

May. 11, 2017  

Earlier today President Donald Trump quoted an old Rosie O'Donnell tweet out of context in which she called for the firing for FBI Director James Comey...

O'Donnell later responded via twitter...

O'Donnell and Trump have a long standing and notable feud.

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: HELLO, DOLLY! & COME FROM AWAY Top Outer Critics Circle Winners; Full List!
  • NBC Has Heaven On Its Mind! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! to Air on Easter Sunday
  • Stage Production Based on Iconic Board Game CLUE to Tour in 2018-19 Season
  • Aaron Tveit to Star in Barrington Stage Company's COMPANY; Initial Season Casting Announced
  • Breaking: Stars from GREAT COMET, ANASTASIA, MISS SAIGON & More Earn 2017 Theatre World Awards!
  • Photo Flash: Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello Get Deadly in Immersive SWEENEY TODD Off-Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com