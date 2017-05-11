Rosie O'Donnell Responds To Trump's Cheeky Quote Tweet

Earlier today President Donald Trump quoted an old Rosie O'Donnell tweet out of context in which she called for the firing for FBI Director James Comey...

O'Donnell later responded via twitter...

@realDonaldTrump - u don't even realize the kind of trouble u r in - comeys people believe in him - for real - they have the proof - u r a sadistic man #USA - ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

O'Donnell and Trump have a long standing and notable feud.

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.

