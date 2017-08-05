Read All About It! NEWSIES JR. Could Be Coming Soon

According to Peter Filichia at Music Theatre International, NEWSIES may be coming to an elementary, middle, or high school near you. Filichia reports that iTheatrics, the company responsible for abridging Broadway musicals for younger performers, is currently working on an adaptation of NEWSIES.

The production allegedly features roles geared more toward teens as well as more female roles and more mentions of girls within the script. The final version may be licensed as soon as 2019.

For more, visit Music Theatre International here.

NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by fourtime Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL is directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL is inspired by the real-life 'Newsboy Strike of 1899,' when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst and other powerful newspaper publishers. The stage version introduces seven brand-new songs by the original team of Menken and Feldman, including a song written specifically for the tour called 'Letter from the Refuge,' while keeping many of the beloved songs from the film, including 'Carrying the Banner, 'Seize the Day,' 'King of New York' and 'Santa Fe.'

