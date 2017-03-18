Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week originator Max von Essen is back showing of a great looking group of mug shots from MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, HAMILTON co-stars pause for a snapshot, and the ladies of SUNSET BOULEVARD are looking beautiful as always. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Hamilton (Broadway): @antleeme123 ~The Matinee Mama~ #Hamilton #Hamildina #SIP #WendlaBirthedOtto #SpringAwakening #MomIsYoungerThanMe

Murder on the Orient Express (Regional): @maxizpad WHODUNNIT???!!!!! Murder on the Orient Expess at The @mccartertheatre!!! Monsieur Poirot will find out. Saturday Intermission Pic. #McCarterMOTOE #SIP #WHODUNNIT #murderstery #agathachristie #murderontheorientexpress #Poirot #mccartertheater

Miss Saigon (Broadway): @robertpendilla Posting #sip pics.

Dreamgirls (West End): @marishawallace "When you love what you do... nothing can stop you." One more show till Day Off. @dreamgirlsldn #sip

Ragtrime (Regional): @shonnmccloud Final Saturday Intermission pic!! Love my cast ! #broadwayworld #sip #ragtime

Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @ktladner #SIP here at @sunsetblvd #photoshoot @stephmartignetti @llmcclell @anissafelix @mackenziebellina @britneycoleman @sunnybrittney

