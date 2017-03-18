SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Mar. 18, 2017  

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week originator Max von Essen is back showing of a great looking group of mug shots from MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, HAMILTON co-stars pause for a snapshot, and the ladies of SUNSET BOULEVARD are looking beautiful as always. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Hamilton (Broadway): @antleeme123 ~The Matinee Mama~ #Hamilton #Hamildina #SIP #WendlaBirthedOtto #SpringAwakening #MomIsYoungerThanMe

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Murder on the Orient Express (Regional): @maxizpad WHODUNNIT???!!!!! Murder on the Orient Expess at The @mccartertheatre!!! Monsieur Poirot will find out. Saturday Intermission Pic. #McCarterMOTOE #SIP #WHODUNNIT #murderstery #agathachristie #murderontheorientexpress #Poirot #mccartertheater

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Miss Saigon (Broadway): @robertpendilla Posting #sip pics.

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Dreamgirls (West End): @marishawallace "When you love what you do... nothing can stop you." One more show till Day Off. @dreamgirlsldn #sip

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Ragtrime (Regional): @shonnmccloud Final Saturday Intermission pic!! Love my cast ! #broadwayworld #sip #ragtime

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @ktladner #SIP here at @sunsetblvd #photoshoot @stephmartignetti @llmcclell @anissafelix @mackenziebellina @britneycoleman @sunnybrittney

Photo Flash: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Takes a Mug Shot, MISS SAIGON Has a Sit Down, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Mary Poppins (Regional): @jkmckay It's a Jolly Holiday...when you make that quick change! #SIP #marypoppins #twoshowday #twodoeshay #quickchange #jollyholiday


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Official: Trump Administration Budget Plan Calls to Eliminate National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities
  • Joshua Jackson, Stephen Spinella, John McGinty and Lauren Ridloff to Lead BTG's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon; Summer Casting Set!
  • Phoenix Best, Ta'Nika Gibson and Zonya Love to Star in All-New DREAMGIRLS at TUTS; Cast Announced!
  • VIDEO: Tom Brokaw Examines Real-Life Inspiration Behind Broadway's COME FROM AWAY
  • Singer and Broadway Vet Patti LaBelle to Release New Album BEL HOMMAGE This May
  • HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Will Be Honored at Cielo Gala 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com