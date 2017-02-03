Photo Flash: Diane Paulus, Eve Ensler and More Celebrate TRANS SCRIPTS, PART I: THE WOMEN Opening at A.R.T.

Feb. 3, 2017  

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn opened Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women on Thursday, January 26 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. Scroll down for photos from the opening festivities!

Guests included Eve Ensler, Bob and Alison Murchison, Eric Bogosian, Trans Scripts cast members Marlo Bernier, Matthew Hancock, Eden Lane, Bianca Leigh, MJ Rodriguez, Rebecca Root, and Jack Wetherall.

Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women is now playing until February 5 at the American Repertory Theater (Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA). For more information on the production and purchasing tickets, go to americanrepertorytheater.org/TransScripts.

Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva

