Photo Flash: Broadway Stars Courtney Reed and Lauryn Ciardullo Taught a Successful ALADDIN Workshop at A Class Act NY

Apr. 21, 2017  

A Class Act NY, the acting studio for kids and teens, offered the opportunity for students ages 7-18 to work with Broadway Stars Courtney Reed (Princess Jasmine in ALADDIN) and Lauryn Ciardullo (Jasmine U/S, Ensemble) in a magical ALADDIN workshop. Check out photos from the workshop below!

In the first part of the workshop, Lauryn Ciardullo taught the ARABIAN NIGHTS song and dance combination!

Then Courtney Reed (who originated the role of Princess Jasmine on Broadway) worked with students on scene work from the show. Participants received amazing one-on-one coaching and feedback from Courtney Reed herself!

Finally, Courtney answered participants' questions, signed autographs, and took photos with each student!

To learn about other one-day workshops with Broadway stars, casting directors and talent agents/managers, visit www.aclassactny.com.

Photos courtesy of A Class Act NY

