Photo Coverage: What About Josh? Josh Groban Receives Sardi's Portrait

Internationally renowned performer and current star of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 Josh Groban just received his very own Sardi's portrait. There to celebrate with Groban were Great Comet mastermind Dave Malloy, director Rachel Chavkin, and members of the cast including Tony nominee Lucas Steele. BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the big moment, check out photos below!

THE GREAT COMET is a theatrical experience like no other. Malloy's inspired adaptation of a 70-page slice of War and Peace puts audiences just inches away from Tolstoy's brash young lovers, as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifYing Live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. The 35-year-old Los Angeles native is the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade, according to Billboard. He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on CBS' Life in Pieces, NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. Groban has released seven studio albums, 2001's self-titled double-platinum debut, 2003's multi-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's quadruple-platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's platinum Illuminations, and 2013's All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper. The album earned Groban some of his best reviews to date. In April 2015, Groban released Stages, a collection of some of the greatest songs from musical theater. The album was nominated for a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



