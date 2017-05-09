Photo Coverage: Playwright's Horizons Celebrates Scott Frankel, Michael Korie and Doug Wright!

Just last night, acclaimed Off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons held its annual Spring Gala Benefit. This year called A CELEBRATION OF SONG, it honored three of the company's exceptional alumni writers: Tony Award nominee Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens, Far From Heaven), Tony Award nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens, Far From Heaven) and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife, Grey Gardens).

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos below!

PLAYWRIGHTS HORIZONS is dedicated to cultivating the most important American playwrights, composers and lyricists, as well as developing and producing their bold new plays and musicals. Under Artistic Director Tim Sanford and Managing Director Leslie Marcus, Playwrights builds upon its diverse and renowned body of work, counting 400 writers among its artistic roster. Playwrights has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including six Pulitzer Prizes, 13 Tony Awards and 39 Obie Awards.

The Grey Gardens writing team has returned to Broadway with their acclaimed new musical, War Paint, now playing at The Nederlander Theatre. Stars Ms. Ebersole and Ms. LuPone have been nominated for 2017 Tony Awards for their critically-hailed co-starring performances.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Kelli O'Hara