Photo Coverage: Playwright's Horizons Celebrates Scott Frankel, Michael Korie and Doug Wright!
Just last night, acclaimed Off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons held its annual Spring Gala Benefit. This year called A CELEBRATION OF SONG, it honored three of the company's exceptional alumni writers: Tony Award nominee Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens, Far From Heaven), Tony Award nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens, Far From Heaven) and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife, Grey Gardens).
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos below!
PLAYWRIGHTS HORIZONS is dedicated to cultivating the most important American playwrights, composers and lyricists, as well as developing and producing their bold new plays and musicals. Under Artistic Director Tim Sanford and Managing Director Leslie Marcus, Playwrights builds upon its diverse and renowned body of work, counting 400 writers among its artistic roster. Playwrights has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including six Pulitzer Prizes, 13 Tony Awards and 39 Obie Awards.
The Grey Gardens writing team has returned to Broadway with their acclaimed new musical, War Paint, now playing at The Nederlander Theatre. Stars Ms. Ebersole and Ms. LuPone have been nominated for 2017 Tony Awards for their critically-hailed co-starring performances.
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara and Scott Frankel
Scott Frankel
Scott Frankel
Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos and Oliver Butler
Kirsten Childs
Kirsten Childs
Ben Platt
Ben Platt
Doug Wright, Scott Frankel and Michael Korie
Doug Wright
Doug Wright
Michael Korie
Michael Korie
Tim Sanford, Michael Korie, Scott Frankel and Doug Wright
Scott Frankel, Michael Korie, Michael Greif and Doug Wright
Doug Wright and David Clement
Samuel D. Hunter and Lucas Hnath
Doug Wright and Ben Platt
Doug Wright and Ben Platt
Judith O. Rubin and Kirsten Childs
Judith O. Rubin and Kirsten Childs
Taylor Mac
Tim Sanford, Kirsten Childs and Robert O'Hara
Mark Blum
Mark Blum
Tim Sanford
Tim Sanford
Sue Jean Kim
Sue Jean Kim
Kelli O'Hara and Brandon Victor Dixon
Kelli O'Hara and Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon
Christine Ebersole
Christine Ebersole
Kelli O'Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon and Christine Ebersole
Doug Wright, Michael Greif, Kelli O'Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christine Ebersole, Michael Korie and Scott Frankel
Ben Platt and Steven Levenson
Ben Platt and Steven Levenson
Rebecca Taichman
Rebecca Taichman
Nina Hellman and Jeremy Shamos
Jeremy Shamos, Steven Levenson and Ben Platt
Brad Heberlee
Brad Heberlee
Susan Lyons and Jefferson Mays
Douglas Sills
Douglas Sills and Scott Frankel
Douglas Sills, Christine Ebersole and Scott Frankel
Sarah DeLappe and Max Posner