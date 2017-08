Photo Coverage: Michael Moore Takes Opening Night Bows in THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender. The limited 12-week engagement opened last night at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the curtain call below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles