Photo Coverage: Meet the Tony Nominees - OSLO's Jefferson Mays

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actor in a Leading Role in a Play nominee for Oslo- Jefferson Mays, as captured by Walter McBride!

Mays' Broadway credits include: The Front Page, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Best Man, I Am My Own Wife, Pygmalion, Journey's End, Of Thee I Sing. Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure, Quills, Orestes. Regional: My Fair Lady, Quartermaine's Terms, The Importance of Being Earnest, She Stoops to Conquer, Tartuffe, Hamlet, Miss Julie, Private Lives. Film: Inherent Vice, Alfie, Kinsey, The Notorious Bettie Page, Cousin Bette. TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "The Knick," "The Americans," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Good Wife," "Mildred Pierce," "Lie to Me," "Fringe," "Nurse Jackie," "The Closer." Awards: Tony, Drama Desk, Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Helen Hayes, Elliot Norton, Lucille Lortel, Theatre World, Drama League, Jefferson, Helpmann awards.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

