Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's KID VICTORY!

Jan. 6, 2017  

The New York premiere of KID VICTORY, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce, and directed by Liesl Tommy, will begin previews on Wednesday, February 1 and open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15 St. in New York City). The company just met the press and and BroadwayWorld brings you photos below!

KID VICTORY cast will feature Ann Arvia (MARY POPPINS), Joel Blum (STEEL PIER), Laura Darrell (FROZEN LIVE at Hyperion Theater), Jeffry Denman (WHITE CHRISTMAS), BranDon Flynn ("Thirteen Reasons Why"), Daniel Jenkins (MARY POPPINS), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (CONTACT), and Blake Zolfo (THE LIGHTNING THIEF). Additional cast to be announced.

In KID VICTORY, 17-year old Luke returns to his small Kansas town after a wrenching one-year absence. As his friendship grows with the town misfit, Emily, his parents realize that in order to truly find their son, they must confront some unnerving truths about his disappearance.

Four time Tony Award winner John Kander, with the late Fred Ebb, wrote the legendary musicals CHICAGO, CABARET, and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. He and Greg Pierce collaborated on the musical THE LANDING presented in 2013 at Vineyard Theatre. Liesl Tommy received a Tony Award nomination for her direction of ECLIPSED on Broadway. KID VICTORY is a co-production with Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

Single tickets are available starting today, Monday, December 5 at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

The Script, John Kander

The Script, Greg Pierce

Daniel Jenkins

Daniel Jenkins

Dee Roscioli

Dee Roscioli

Dee Roscioli

Jeffrey Denman

Jeffrey Denman

Jeffrey Denman

BranDon Flynn

BranDon Flynn

BranDon Flynn

BranDon Flynn

Ann Arvia

Ann Arvia

Ann Arvia

Joel Blum

Joel Blum

Laura Darrell

Laura Darrell

Laura Darrell

Blake Zolfo

Blake Zolfo

Blake Zolfo

Karen Ziemba

Karen Ziemba

Karen Ziemba

John Kander, Karen Ziemba and Greg Pierce

John Kander and Greg Pierce

John Kander, Karen Ziemba and Greg Pierce

John Kander

Greg Pierce

John Kandor and Greg Pierce

John Kander and Greg Pierce

Greg Pierce

Christopher Windom

Christopher Windom

Christopher Windom

Christopher Windom

Jacob A Climer

Jacob A Climer

Jacob A Climer

Jacob A ClimerÂ

Christopher Windom and Liesl Tommy

Liesl Tommy

Liesl Tommy

Liesl Tommy

Christopher Windom and Liesl Tommy

Christopher Windom, John Kander, Liesl Tommy and Greg Pierce

Christopher Windom, John Kander, Liesl Tommy and Greg Pierce

The Cast: Daniel Jenkins, Ann Arvia, Blake Zolfo, Joel Blum, Jeffry Denman, Karen Ziemba, Dee Roscioli, Laura Darrell, and BranDon Flynn

The Cast: Daniel Jenkins, Ann Arvia, Blake Zolfo, Joel Blum, Jeffry Denman, Karen Ziemba, Dee Roscioli, Laura Darrell, and BranDon Flynn

The cast and creative team


