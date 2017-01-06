Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's KID VICTORY!

The New York premiere of KID VICTORY, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce, and directed by Liesl Tommy, will begin previews on Wednesday, February 1 and open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15 St. in New York City). The company just met the press and and BroadwayWorld brings you photos below!

KID VICTORY cast will feature Ann Arvia (MARY POPPINS), Joel Blum (STEEL PIER), Laura Darrell (FROZEN LIVE at Hyperion Theater), Jeffry Denman (WHITE CHRISTMAS), BranDon Flynn ("Thirteen Reasons Why"), Daniel Jenkins (MARY POPPINS), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (CONTACT), and Blake Zolfo (THE LIGHTNING THIEF). Additional cast to be announced.

In KID VICTORY, 17-year old Luke returns to his small Kansas town after a wrenching one-year absence. As his friendship grows with the town misfit, Emily, his parents realize that in order to truly find their son, they must confront some unnerving truths about his disappearance.

Four time Tony Award winner John Kander, with the late Fred Ebb, wrote the legendary musicals CHICAGO, CABARET, and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. He and Greg Pierce collaborated on the musical THE LANDING presented in 2013 at Vineyard Theatre. Liesl Tommy received a Tony Award nomination for her direction of ECLIPSED on Broadway. KID VICTORY is a co-production with Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

Single tickets are available starting today, Monday, December 5 at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

