Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Cast Members Reunite to Celebrate 20 Years!

May. 9, 2017  
The epic struggle between good and evil came to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has played the world over.

Now we are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the show opening on Broadway. The musical premiered on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre on March 21, 1997 (previews) and officially opened on April 28. Directed by Robin Phillips. The musical played an almost-four-year run and became the longest-running show in the history of the Plymouth Theatre, closing after 1,543 regular performances on January 7, 2001.

The original Broadway cast included: Robert Cuccioli (Tony-nominated), Linda Eder (Broadway debut), Rob Evan, Barrie Ingham, George Merritt, Christiane Noll (Broadway debut), Geoffrey Blaisdell, David Chaney, Bill E. Dietrich (Broadway debut), John Treacy Egan (Broadway debut), Donald Grody, Leah Hocking, Michael Ingram, David Koch, Frank Mastrone, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod, Corinne Melançon, Brad Oscar (Broadway debut), Molly Scott Pesce, Bonnie Schon, Emily Scott Skinner (Broadway debut), Jodi Stevens, Martin Van Treuren, Charles E. Wallace (Broadway debut) and Emily Zacharias.
Company members celebrated at Tanner Smith's and BroadwayWorld brings you photos from inside the special event below!
Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Cast Members Reunite to Celebrate 20 Years!
Rob Evan, Frank Wildhorn, Robert Cuccioli and Linda Eder
Rob Evan, Frank Wildhorn and Robert Cuccioli
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli
Laila Robbins, Robert Cuccioli and Frank Wildhorn
David Koch and Leah Hocking
Douglas Ladnier and Whitney Allen
Rob Evan, Leah Hocking and Ray McLeod
Douglas Ladnier and Russell Warfield
Frank Wildhorn, Genevieve Rafter Keddy and Rob Evan
Nita Moore, Rebecca Spencer and Linda Eder
Beth Durham and Linda Eder
Beth Durham, Ray McLeod and Linda Eder
Nita Moore, Ray McLeod, Linda Eder and John Treacy Egan
Linda Eder and John Treacy Egan
Jodi Stevens and Glory Crampton
Rob Evan and Linda Eder
Linda Eder and Rob Evan
Rob Evan, Linda Eder and Frank Wildhorn
Linda Eder and Corrine Melancon
Coleen Sexton, Douglas Ladnier and Christy Tarr-McVey
Brandi Chavonne Massey, Herb Foster and Corrine Melancon
Carmen Yurich, Rebecca Baxter and Patti Wilcox
Douglas Ladnier, John Schiappa, Brad Oscar and Diego Prieto
Rob Evan and Beate Christin Gran
Jodi Stevens, John Schiappa and Corrine Melancon
Linda Eder and Sandy Rosenberg
Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Cast Members Reunite to Celebrate 20 Years!
Takako Wildhorn and Linda Eder
Frank Wildhorn and Linda Eder
Jake Wildhorn, Takako Wildhorn, Linda Eder and Frank Wildhorn
Martin Van Treuren, John Treacy Egan, Rebecca Spencer, Linda Eder, Brad Oscar, Michelle Millardi, Ray McLeod and Christy Tarr-McVey
John Treacy Egan, Rebecca Spencer, Linda Eder, Brad Oscar, Michelle Millardi and Christy Tarr-McVey
Jake Wildhorn, Takako Wildhorn and Frank Wildhorn
David Koch, J. Mark McVey and Christy Tarr-McVey
David Koch and Christy Tarr-McVey
Ray McLeod, Herb Foster and John Treacy Egan
Ray McLeod, Herb Foster, Brad Oscar and John Treacy Egan
Ray McLeod, Brad Oscar and John Treacy Egan
Kathleen Kellaigh, Joel Robertson, Ramona Spinelli and Frank Mastrone
Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar
Joel Robertson and Kathleen Kellaigh
Jan Amento, John Treacy Egan and Nancy Perricone
Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Cast Members Reunite to Celebrate 20 Years!
Ray McLeod and Glory Crampton
Cara Ruggiero and Chris Robertson
Joe Goodwin and Tommy Goodwin
Kim Scharnberg, Gwynn Griffin and Scott Stauffer


