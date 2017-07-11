Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of 14th Annual NYMF!
Now in its fourteenth year, the 2017 New York Musical Festival is up and running through August 6th at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row, The Peter Jay Sharp Theater, Playwrights Horizons Rehearsal Studio, The Green Room 42 @ YOTEL, and The Castillo Theatre in New York City. Dan Markley serves as NYMF Executive Director and Rachel Sussman serves as Producing Artistic Director.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out photos below!
For a full list of productions, events, and concerts, visit NYMF.org. Individual tickets for 2017 NYMF are on sale now; NYMF Passes are also on sale and offer discounted tickets, early ticket booking, and priority seating. Visit nymf.org/tickets for more information.
New York Musical Festival (NYMF) nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater. The Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 97 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Play Like a Winner
The Time Machine
The Fourth Messenger
The creators of The Fourth Messenger
The Goree All-Girl String Band
The Palminteri family
Pedro Pan
Firefly in the Night
Georama: An American Panorama Told on 3 Miles of Canvas
Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical
Temple of Souls
Backbeard: A New Musical
Happily: The Musical
The Body Politic
Painting Faye Salvez
Night Tide
My Dear Watson
Errol and Fidel
Ben, Virginia and Me (The Liberace Musical)
NYMF Student Leaders
I Am, I Will, I Do
The Demise
Killer Wigs from Outer Space
A Wall Apart
Matthew McConaughey vs. The Devil: An American Myth
NYMF staff
Motherfreakinghood! (Maternal Discretion Advised)
NYMF board members
Peace, Love and Cupcakes
Generation Me
I Am, I Will, I Do
Alexandra Silber and Alexandra Socha
Camp Wanatachi: In Concert