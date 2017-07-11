Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of 14th Annual NYMF!

Jul. 11, 2017  

Now in its fourteenth year, the 2017 New York Musical Festival is up and running through August 6th at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row, The Peter Jay Sharp Theater, Playwrights Horizons Rehearsal Studio, The Green Room 42 @ YOTEL, and The Castillo Theatre in New York City. Dan Markley serves as NYMF Executive Director and Rachel Sussman serves as Producing Artistic Director.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out photos below!

For a full list of productions, events, and concerts, visit NYMF.org. Individual tickets for 2017 NYMF are on sale now; NYMF Passes are also on sale and offer discounted tickets, early ticket booking, and priority seating. Visit nymf.org/tickets for more information.

New York Musical Festival (NYMF) nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater. The Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 97 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Play Like a Winner

The Time Machine

The Fourth Messenger

The creators of The Fourth Messenger

The Goree All-Girl String Band

Angel Desai

Michael Cerveris

The Palminteri family

Pedro Pan

Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Firefly in the Night

Georama: An American Panorama Told on 3 Miles of Canvas

Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical

Temple of Souls

Backbeard: A New Musical

Happily: The Musical

The Body Politic

Painting Faye Salvez

Night Tide

My Dear Watson

Errol and Fidel

Lesli Margherita

Ben, Virginia and Me (The Liberace Musical)

NYMF Student Leaders

I Am, I Will, I Do

The Demise

Killer Wigs from Outer Space

A Wall Apart

Max Crumm

Matthew McConaughey vs. The Devil: An American Myth

Rachel Klein

NYMF staff

Motherfreakinghood! (Maternal Discretion Advised)

NYMF board members

Alexandra Silber

Ariana DeBose

Peace, Love and Cupcakes

Generation Me

Chazz Palminteri

Ben Rappaport and Megan Kane

I Am, I Will, I Do

Alexandra Socha

Alexandra Silber and Alexandra Socha

Nancy Anderson

Camp Wanatachi: In Concert




 

