Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
The third annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for New York City Public Schools just took place at Broadway's Music Box Theatre, hosted by Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan. More than 100 talented students from five New York City high schools across the city made their Broadway debuts performing from their selected winter musicals or plays.
The Festival is a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2016-2017 school year. The productions were selected from over 25 schools across the City by a panel of professional theatre artists and theatre educators.
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Paul L. King, Robert E. Wankel, Amy Dorfman Wine, Vicki Reiss, Michael I. Sovern and Phil Weinberg
Okieriete Onaodowan
Robert E. Wankel and Michael I. Sovern
Robert E. Wankel, Okieriete Onaodowan and Michael I. Sovern
Robert E. Wankel, Okieriete Onaodowan, Peter Avery and Michael I. Sovern
Courtney Long, Alyssa San Andres, Okieriete Onaodowan, Catena Vallone, Sebastian Garcia and Roberto Palermo
Paul Pinto, Okieriete Onaodowan, Shoba Narayan and Nicholas Belton
Paul L. King, Paul Pinto, Okieriete Onaodowan, Shoba Narayan, Nicholas Belton, Peter Avery and Phil Weinberg
Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael I. Sovern and Rachel Bay Jones
Rachel Bay Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Jennifer Laura Thompson
Rachel Bay Jones and Jennifer Laura Thompson
Rachel Bay Jones, Peter Avery and Jennifer Laura Thompson
Okieriete Onaodowan
Okieriete Onaodowan
Rachel Bay Jones and Jennifer Laura Thompson
Students from Frank Sinatra School of the Arts
Students from Frank Sinatra School of the Arts
Nicholas Belton
Students from Brooklyn High School of the Arts
Students from Brooklyn High School of the Arts
Students from Brooklyn High School of the Arts
Shoba Narayan
Students from Susan Wagner High School
Students from Susan Wagner High School
Paul Pinto
Students from Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts
Students from Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts
Students from Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts
Students from Edward R. Murrow High School
Students from Edward R. Murrow High School