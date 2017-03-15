Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!

Mar. 15, 2017  

The third annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for New York City Public Schools just took place at Broadway's Music Box Theatre, hosted by Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan. More than 100 talented students from five New York City high schools across the city made their Broadway debuts performing from their selected winter musicals or plays.

The Festival is a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2016-2017 school year. The productions were selected from over 25 schools across the City by a panel of professional theatre artists and theatre educators.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Paul L. King, Robert E. Wankel, Amy Dorfman Wine, Vicki Reiss, Michael I. Sovern and Phil Weinberg

Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Okieriete Onaodowan Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Robert E. Wankel and Michael I. Sovern Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Robert E. Wankel, Okieriete Onaodowan and Michael I. Sovern Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Robert E. Wankel, Okieriete Onaodowan, Peter Avery and Michael I. Sovern Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Courtney Long, Alyssa San Andres, Okieriete Onaodowan, Catena Vallone, Sebastian Garcia and Roberto Palermo Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Paul Pinto, Okieriete Onaodowan, Shoba Narayan and Nicholas Belton Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Paul L. King, Paul Pinto, Okieriete Onaodowan, Shoba Narayan, Nicholas Belton, Peter Avery and Phil Weinberg Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael I. Sovern and Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Rachel Bay Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Jennifer Laura Thompson Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Rachel Bay Jones and Jennifer Laura Thompson Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Rachel Bay Jones, Peter Avery and Jennifer Laura Thompson Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Okieriete Onaodowan Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Okieriete Onaodowan Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Rachel Bay Jones and Jennifer Laura Thompson Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Frank Sinatra School of the Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Frank Sinatra School of the Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Nicholas Belton Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Brooklyn High School of the Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Brooklyn High School of the Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Brooklyn High School of the Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Shoba Narayan Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Susan Wagner High School Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Susan Wagner High School Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Paul Pinto Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Edward R. Murrow High School Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
Students from Edward R. Murrow High School


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Third Annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival!
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
  • Photo Coverage: Clare Barron Announced Winner at Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Ceremony
  • Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE Marks 100 Performances on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com