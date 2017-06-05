New York Cake Show to Pay Homage to The Tony Awards This Weekend

New York Cake Show founder Lisa Mansour will host the 5th Annual NY Cake Show June 10th-11th at Pier 36. This year's NY Cake Show will pay homage to The Tony Awards and feature a Broadway-themed Cake Decorating Competition with participants from around the tri-state area.

There will be edible life-size figures of Lion King, along with five other Broadway figures ticket holders can take pictures with. There will be more than 200 cakes on display, in addition to hands-on classes taught by a distinguished roster of chefs from around the world.

There will be a series of raffles, door prizes, and kids' classes making the premiere even harder to miss. The show is open 9am-6pm daily with a full schedule of activities and closes with the Cake Competition Awards Ceremony at 5:00PM on Sunday.

The event will be held Saturday, June 10th - Sunday, June 11th at Pier 36 (Pier 36 299 South St) and tickets can be purchased by visiting thenycakeshow.com or goldentierawards.com.

