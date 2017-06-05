2017 AWARDS SEASON
New York Cake Show to Pay Homage to The Tony Awards This Weekend

Jun. 5, 2017  
New York Cake Show founder Lisa Mansour will host the 5th Annual NY Cake Show June 10th-11th at Pier 36. This year's NY Cake Show will pay homage to The Tony Awards and feature a Broadway-themed Cake Decorating Competition with participants from around the tri-state area.

There will be edible life-size figures of Lion King, along with five other Broadway figures ticket holders can take pictures with. There will be more than 200 cakes on display, in addition to hands-on classes taught by a distinguished roster of chefs from around the world.

There will be a series of raffles, door prizes, and kids' classes making the premiere even harder to miss. The show is open 9am-6pm daily with a full schedule of activities and closes with the Cake Competition Awards Ceremony at 5:00PM on Sunday.

The event will be held Saturday, June 10th - Sunday, June 11th at Pier 36 (Pier 36 299 South St) and tickets can be purchased by visiting thenycakeshow.com or goldentierawards.com.


