Musical Episode Teased for NBC's WILL & GRACE Revival!

Is a musical episode on the way for NBC's highly anticipated revival of WILL & GRACE? Today, series star Sean Hayes turned to Twitter to share the news that the official trailer for the show will be released on Monday, May 15th. However, in the teaser video he shared, the clapperboard clearly reads "Will and Grace Musical." Check it out below!

Last week, NBC shared key art for the upcoming series:



About the revival: A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run on WILL AND GRACE, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 12-episode event. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, WILL AND GRACE followed the relationship between best friends Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), a straight interior designer. It was broadcast on NBC from September 21, 1998 to May 18, 2006, for a total of eight seasons. During its original run, "Will & Grace" was one of the most successful television series with gay principal characters.

All four actors have appeared on Broadway in recent years. Megan Mullally recently starred in IT'S ONLY A PLAY, while Hayes took on the role of God in AN ACT OF GOD. In 2012, McCormack appeared in THE BEST MAN and Messing made her Broadway debut in the 2014 romantic comedy OUTSIDE MULLINGAR.

