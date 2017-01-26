Lincoln Center's Pop-Up TKTS Booth Will Officially Remain For Good

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Theatre Development Fund (TDF) just announced that the pop-up TKTS residency at the David Rubenstein Atrium's Zucker Box Office (located on Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets), that originally opened on August 2, 2016, for a limited time, has officially become TDF's fourth, and only indoor, TKTS Discount Booth in New York City. For the past six months, Lincoln Center's partnership with TDF, the nonprofit service organization for the performing arts that operates the TKTS Discount Booths, has provided New Yorkers and visitors the opportunity to purchase discount tickets and to access the wonderful range of performing arts available in New York. Response has been so positive that TKTS will stay in the David Rubenstein Atrium. In addition to same-day performance of up to 50% off for Broadway and Off Broadway shows, this TKTS Booth will also feature discounts to Lincoln Center performances.

TKTS Lincoln Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 to 7:00 pm at the Zucker Box Office. Same-day tickets will be sold for all performances, and matinee tickets will also be sold the day before the performance (in addition to the day of the performance). TKTS discount tickets are generally 50% off and have a per-ticket service charge of $4.50.

"For the past six months this new TKTS Discount Booth has been growing in popularity and we've received wonderful feedback from local residents who have already become repeat customers," said Victoria Bailey, TDF's Executive Director. "TKTS Lincoln Center offers a welcome indoor alternative to our other booths in Times Square, South Street Seaport, and Downtown Brooklyn."

"Lincoln Center is delighted to extend our relationship with TKTS," said Tom Dunn, Sr. Director Concert Halls Operations. "The missions of our organizations are aligned in that we both want to expand access to high quality, affordable performing arts on our campus and throughout the city."

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

