Jennifer Hudson to Perform New Single on Tonight's Season Finale of NBC's THE VOICE

Grammy Award winner and Academy Award-winning actress, platinum recording artist and upcoming Season 13 coach Jennifer Hudson has been added as a performer on tonight's star-studded season finale (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) of NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series THE VOICE.



One of the four finalists - Chris Blue from Team Alicia, Lauren Duski from Team Blake, Jesse Larson from Team Adam and Aliyah Moulden from Team Blake - will be crowned the winner of "The Voice."



Hudson will perform her new single, "Remember Me," which she co-wrote with hit songwriter Jamie Hartman ("Human").



Additionally, former "Voice" coach Usher will perform a special musical collaboration with Top 4 artist Chris Blue from Team Alicia. Usher and Blue will perform "Everybody Hurts." Coach Gwen Stefani will also reunite with team member and semi-finalist Hunter Plake to perform No Doubt's classic "Don't Speak."



Hudson and Usher join a list of stellar musicians who will perform on Tuesday night's finale. Previously announced artists include Season 13 coach Miley Cyrus, who will perform her new single, "Malibu," as well as country artist Chris Stapleton, who will perform his ballad "Either Way." Zedd and Alessia Cara will perform their hit single, "Stay."



In addition to Usher and Blue, this season's Top 10 artists will perform with stellar musicians across genres. Former "Voice" coach CeeLo Green will perform "Shining Star" with Jesse Larson; Little Big Town will perform "Better Man" with Lauren Duski; Puerto Rican international superstars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will perform their #1 Billboard Hot 100 single "Despacito" with Mark Isaiah; Gladys Knight will perform "You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me" and "If I Were Your Woman" with Vanessa Ferguson and TSoul; and Rascal Flatts will perform "Yours If You Want It" with Brennley Brown.



Hudson is a passionate fan of "The Voice" having served as a coach on the U.K. version earlier this year and winning her first season on the series. Last December Hudson starred as Motormouth Maybelle on NBC's "Hairspray Live!," where she gave a powerful rendition of "I Know Where I've Been," for which she received rave reviews.



In May 2016 Hudson completed her triumphant run in the acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple," performing the role of Shug Avery in her Broadway debut.



She won an Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA Award, among other honors, in 2007 for her iconic performance as Effie White in the hit film "Dreamgirls." Her sensational rendition of the song "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" was greeted with instant acclaim by film critics and moviegoers alike and made Hudson the immediate frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress.



Following "Dreamgirls," Hudson has co-starred in such films as "Sex and the City," "The Secret Life of Bees" and Spike Lee's "Chi-Raq." Her TV credits include NBC's "Smash," Fox's "Empire" and HBO's "Confirmation."



Hudson's incredible vocal talents were first recognized with her appearance on the third season of "American Idol" in 2004, where she impressed both the show's judges and a national TV audience. Her first album, "Jennifer Hudson," debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Chart and sold more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. through its first six weeks of release before being certified gold. The album was nominated for four Grammys and won for Best R&B Album.



The current cycle of "The Voice" is averaging a combined 3.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.9 million viewers overall on Monday and Tuesday nights in "live plus seven day" averages from Nielsen Media Research, keeping NBC the consistent #1 network on both nights. So far this cycle, both editions have ranked in broadcast television's "live plus same day" weekly top 10 in adults 18-49 and total viewers each week the show has aired.



"The Voice" is a presentation of MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Jay Bienstock.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

