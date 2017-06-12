INDUSTRY INSIGHT
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/12; Pre-Tonys Edition

Jun. 12, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/11/2017.


This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 295,956 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,128,420. The average ticket price was $115.32.

This was up number of shows as last week and the same number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.93%. Versus last year, attendance was up 5.33%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.07% vs. last week and up 19.84% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.32 is up $0.16 compared to last week and up $13.97 compared to last year.

Once again, WAITRESS has set a new record for the highest grossing eight (8) performance week at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with a final gross of $1,385,059.30 for the week ending June 11, 2017. This breaks the previous record set in the week ending April 16, 2017. As Sara Bareilles wraps up her engagement as Jenna in WAITRESS, also broke the record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with a gross of $194,894.00 on the evening performance of Saturday, June 10, 2017. Betsy Wolfe begins performances in the role of Jenna in the musical on Tuesday, June 13.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,741,983
THE LION KING $2,096,787
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,022,026
WICKED $1,929,353
ALADDIN $1,570,729


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($271,320), INDECENT ($277,395), 1984 ($288,446), SWEAT ($302,039), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($366,882)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELLO, DOLLY! $118,653
KINKY BOOTS $101,383
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 $88,980
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $84,412
SCHOOL OF ROCK $82,362


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-312,927), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($-29,966), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-4,960), WAR PAINT ($-1,833), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-556)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $255.42
HELLO, DOLLY! $196.75
WAITRESS $163.80
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $157.00
THE LION KING $154.52


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
1984 ($51.93), INDECENT ($56.39), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($69.69), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($71.48), SWEAT ($75.74)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WAITRESS 135.86%
HELLO, DOLLY! 123.22%
HAMILTON 114.67%
WICKED 108.4%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 106.04%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (29.12%), INDECENT (30.05%), 1984 (37.23%), ON YOUR FEET! (42.32%), SWEAT (46.41%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.9%
COME FROM AWAY 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.6%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.5%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.1%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (46.3%), INDECENT (57.3%), ON YOUR FEET! (62.8%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (70.0%), 1984 (71.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 969
SUNSET BOULEVARD 817
MISS SAIGON 703
CHICAGO 652
BANDSTAND 649


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WAR PAINT (-301), THE LITTLE FOXES (-48), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (-47), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-33), HAMILTON (-19)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..


