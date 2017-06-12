INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/12; Pre-Tonys Edition

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/11/2017.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 295,956 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,128,420. The average ticket price was $115.32.

This was up number of shows as last week and the same number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.93%. Versus last year, attendance was up 5.33%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.07% vs. last week and up 19.84% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.32 is up $0.16 compared to last week and up $13.97 compared to last year.

Once again, WAITRESS has set a new record for the highest grossing eight (8) performance week at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with a final gross of $1,385,059.30 for the week ending June 11, 2017. This breaks the previous record set in the week ending April 16, 2017. As Sara Bareilles wraps up her engagement as Jenna in WAITRESS, also broke the record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with a gross of $194,894.00 on the evening performance of Saturday, June 10, 2017. Betsy Wolfe begins performances in the role of Jenna in the musical on Tuesday, June 13.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($271,320), INDECENT ($277,395), 1984 ($288,446), SWEAT ($302,039), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($366,882)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-312,927), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($-29,966), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-4,960), WAR PAINT ($-1,833), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-556)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

1984 ($51.93), INDECENT ($56.39), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($69.69), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($71.48), SWEAT ($75.74)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (29.12%), INDECENT (30.05%), 1984 (37.23%), ON YOUR FEET! (42.32%), SWEAT (46.41%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (46.3%), INDECENT (57.3%), ON YOUR FEET! (62.8%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (70.0%), 1984 (71.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WAR PAINT (-301), THE LITTLE FOXES (-48), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (-47), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-33), HAMILTON (-19)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

