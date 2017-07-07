INDECENT Playwright Paula Vogel Talks 'Truth' of Inequality in Theatre

'Indecent' playwright Paula Vogel recently talked with the Boston Globe about her feelings toward inequality in the theatre when it comes to women and minorities. In regards to the Tony Awards, she had not expected to win the Best Play honor, in part because of this divide she sees because of her gender.

"I knew what the odds were. I knew that [productions of plays by] women and people of color are usually done on much smaller budgets [that limit] advertising budgets. A full-page ad - not that I resent it because I love these artists, they are my friends and colleagues and I'm glad they have that resource - but a full-page ad that ['A Doll's House, Part 2' producer] Scott Rudin or ['Oslo' producer] Lincoln Center can buy in the New York Times [would keep] 'Sweat' or 'Indecent' running for a week," Vogel told the Globe. "We have to say the truth. We have to say, 'Thank you and my God, this was great, but how many women and how many playwrights of color are going to be nominated next year?'"

Read the original article on bostonglobe.com.

Paula Vogel has written HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (Pulitzer Prize, New York Drama Critics Award, Obie Award, Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and many more.) Other plays include A CIVIL WAR CHRISTMAS, THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME, THE MINEOLA TWINS, HOT 'N' THROBBIN, THE BALTIMORE WALTZ, DESDEMONA, AND BABY MAKES SEVEN, and THE OLDEST PROFESSION.

INDECENT is the new play from Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God ofVengeance. The New York Timescalled it "superbly realized and remarkably powerful" and critics have hailed it as one of the best plays of the year. Created by Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman and set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, this play with music is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

