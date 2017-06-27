Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Tease Trailer for GREATEST SHOWMAN, Premiering Tonight

Tonight, ET will share a sneak peek of the official trailer for the highly anticipated film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, starring Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron, Zendaya and Keala Settle. The movie features original music from the Tony winning team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The full trailer is out on Wednesday, June 28th.



Below, check out glimpses of the trailer courtesy of the movie's cast and creatives!

Starring Hugh Jackman, the P.T. Barnum biopic is led by Michael Gracey in his directorial debut. The movie features a screenplay by SEX & THE CITY scribe Jenny Bicks and BIG HERO 6's Jordan Roberts, with a subsequent draft written by DREAMGIRLS's Bill Condon and the final draft by THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU's Jonathan Tropper. Tony-nominated and Academy Award winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose credits include A CHRISTMAS STORY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and LA LA LAND have written the score, with musical contributions by Brian Lapin, Bonnie McKee and Jake Shears. The film hits theaters on December 25, 2017.

