HONEYMOON IN VEGAS Star Brynn O'Malley & SNL's Bobby Moynihan Welcome Baby Girl

Broadway alum Brynn O'Malley and her husband, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's Bobby Moynihan have welcomed their first child, a baby girl! Moynihan confirmed the news to ET during Tuesday's summer Television Critics Association CBS press tour in Los Angeles.



When asked how life as a new father was going, the comedian replied, "It's life, man. It's life. Crazy." He added, "I get fatherly tips from everyone, I look for that."

Back in June, Moynihan turned to Instagram to reveal that the couple was expecting. Check out the post below.

O'Malley made her Broadway debut coming into the role of Belle in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. IN 2007, she took on the role of Amber Von Tussle in HAIRSPRAY. Her other Broadway credits include Dot/Marie in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Nessarose in WICKED and Grace Farrell in ANNIE. HONEYMOON IN VEGAS marked her first principal role on Broadway. The show co-starred Rob McClure and Tony Danza.

