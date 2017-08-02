HONEYMOON IN VEGAS Star Brynn O'Malley & SNL's Bobby Moynihan Welcome Baby Girl

Aug. 2, 2017  

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS Star Brynn O'Malley & SNL's Bobby Moynihan Welcome Baby Girl

Broadway alum Brynn O'Malley and her husband, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's Bobby Moynihan have welcomed their first child, a baby girl! Moynihan confirmed the news to ET during Tuesday's summer Television Critics Association CBS press tour in Los Angeles.

When asked how life as a new father was going, the comedian replied, "It's life, man. It's life. Crazy." He added, "I get fatherly tips from everyone, I look for that."

Back in June, Moynihan turned to Instagram to reveal that the couple was expecting. Check out the post below.

O'Malley made her Broadway debut coming into the role of Belle in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. IN 2007, she took on the role of Amber Von Tussle in HAIRSPRAY. Her other Broadway credits include Dot/Marie in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Nessarose in WICKED and Grace Farrell in ANNIE. HONEYMOON IN VEGAS marked her first principal role on Broadway. The show co-starred Rob McClure and Tony Danza.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk



  • NBC Sports Teams with MRN for NASCAR XFinity Series Race Coverage from Watkins Glen
  • Netflix Reveals First Look at Exciting New Anime Programming Slate
  • HONEYMOON IN VEGAS Star Brynn O'Malley & SNL's Bobby Moynihan Welcome Baby Girl
  • 'Scream Queens' Alum Emma Roberts Joins Cast of AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT
  • VIDEO: Trailer for Angelina Jolie's FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER on Netflix
  • New Peppa Pig DVD PRINCESS PEPPA Arrives with Limited Edition Plush 10/10

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com