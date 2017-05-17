Glenn Close Issues Open Apology for SUNSET BOULEVARD Absence on Mother's Day

This evening, Tony Award winner, Glenn Close, took to Facebook to issue and open and heartfelt apology to audiences at Sunset Boulevard for her absence from the show on Mother's Day.

Citing acute vocal problems, Miss Close expressed her regret and dismay at having to miss holiday performances and praised the work of her understudy, Nancy Anderson, who took the stage for the day.

Read Glenn's full statement below:

"I want to apologize to anyone who came to Sunset Boulevard on Mother Day only to find that I wasn't performing. The fact that it was such a special day and that, I know, there were many mothers in the audience, with celebratory tickets, made my absence even worse. I wasn't there because I totally lost my voice. I'd been fighting a cough and cold all week. When I woke up on Sunday, my voice just wasn't there. I went to the theater and sat at a keyboard, with our wonderful conductor, Kristen Blodgette. It immediately became painfully evident that I was unable to perform. My fantastic understudy, Nancy Anderson, heard while she was waiting for the subway, that she was going on. She did a magnificent job.

After two days of complete vocal rest--plied with the appropriate meds, I was able to talk/sing my way through our matinee, today. Hopefully, my voice will come fully back during the course of this week. I'll have to be careful!

I make this pledge to all my theater fans. I will ALWAYS be there, if it's humanly possible. ALWAYS. But theater is live and very, very human, so there will be times when I just won't be able to make it. Hopefully, those times will be few and far between.

And thank you to all who stayed and saw the show on Mother's Day. Ours is a sublime company and I am lucky to have someone as talented as Nancy Anderson covering my back.

Best wishes to all,

Glenn"

